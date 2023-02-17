Man arrested after armed robbery on Jacksonville's Westside

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office recently responded to an Armed Robbery to a Business on the City’s Westside. An unknown white, male suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm, and demanded money from the employee. Responding officers put out a BOLO with a picture of the suspect and the truck used. The next day, members of the Zone 4 Task Force located a truck matching the description at a nearby business and began conducting covert surveillance on the truck. While conducting surveillance, officers observed a male at the business, later identified as Stone Geiger, matching the suspect’s appearance. As the truck left the business, officers conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, who ultimately positively identifying the suspect in the surveillance video as Suspect Geiger and confirmed he was the individual at the business he had just left. Officers responded back to that location and successfully took Suspect Geiger into custody without incident. The firearm used, and the cash taken, during the incident were later recovered at a residence in Nassau County.