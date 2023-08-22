Man arrested, accused of stabbing man 7 times outside Jacksonville Beach bar

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office charged Nickolas Haligowski, 25, with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon as a result of the incident.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is facing charges after a stabbing incident in Jacksonville Beach over the weekend, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to 200 Second Ave. N. and Second Street N. at 1:50 a.m. Sunday in reference to a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police located a man in critical condition with multiple stab wounds.

Police say another man was sitting on the ground with facial injuries. He was later identified by police as 25-year-old Nickolas Haligowski.

A redacted police report states before the incident Haligowski was removed from a bar due to a verbal altercation between him and two other people. Police say the altercation continued after the group left the bar.

The report states Haligowski started stabbing the victim as he and his friends were leaving the bar.

It's unclear what was said leading up to the stabbing because the report is redacted.

Police say the victim was stabbed a total of seven times with a pocket knife, resulting in wounds to the chest and arm.

Haligowski was hit in the head three times which stopped the altercation until police arrived.