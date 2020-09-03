MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is facing murder charges in Clay County, accused of stabbing his father to death Friday.

According to the arrest report, Danny Dustin stabbed his father Richard Dustin more than 20 times, then called the sheriff's office for help.

Deputies said they were called to 1972 Wren Lane in Middleburg Friday evening around 5:30. When they arrived to the scene, they heard someone calling for help inside the home.

When they entered the home, deputies said they found Danny Dustin and Richard Dustin with a coffee table lying across them and Richard Dustin's shirt pulled over his face. The report says Richard Dustin had more than 20 stab sounds to his face, neck and back, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report says Danny Dustin was found unresponsive, foaming at the mouth and covered in blood. Detectives said they found two kitchen knives on the floor.

Dustin was taken to Orange Park Medical Center to be treated for injuries he received during the incident, according to the report. Detectives interviewed him at the hospital Saturday, but due to him appearing to be sedated, the questioning was stopped, the report says.

On Sunday, Dustin was released from the hospital and taken to the Clay County Sheriff's Office substation on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park to be interviewed. Detectives then arrested him and charged him with second degree murder.