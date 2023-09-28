Man arrested, accused of killing man inside home on Fields Road

22-year-old Gary J. Davis has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting/throwing deadly missiles into a dwelling.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and faces multiple charges as he is accused of killing another man inside of a home on Fields Road in the Oceanway area of Jacksonville in early September, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Gary J. Davis has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting/throwing deadly missiles into a dwelling, a news release states.

On Friday, Sept. 1, JSO responded to a report of an individual shot in the 1000 block of Fields Road, the release states. Upon arrival of JSO officers and members from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department at the scene, an unidentified man was found unconscious inside of a home, the release states. Police say the man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.