A Jacksonville man is in jail Thursday, accused of harboring underage runways in abandoned north Jacksonville buildings, according to a police report by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

According to the report, 34-year-old James Phillip Abbey was arrested Monday after a witness told police he was harboring runaways in a vacant bowling alley located at 10850 Harts Road and an abandoned high rise located at 435 Clark Road.

The witness told police Abbey went by the name "Joie" and told the minors he was a retired police detective, the report said.

Others in the area, who did not wish to be named, also said Abbey was known to harbor runaway children, the report said.

Police arrested Abbey, who was found on a sidewalk in front of Camping World, located at 10101 Interstate Center Drive. The report said he is homeless with no permanent address.

According to the report, which contains multiple redactions, two victims were recovered from the area.

Abbey was charged with one count of sheltering an unmarried minor for more than 24 hours without parental consent or notification to law enforcement officials and one count of aiding an unmarried runaway minor without notification to a parent, guardian or law enforcement official.

He was held on a $15,000 bond.