Man charged with criminal mischief after excavator stolen, glass shattered at post office and hospital

JSO says they identified 40-year-old Christian Smith as the suspect who shattered windows and doors at a Fort Caroline Road post office and Baptist Medical Center.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The man accused of stealing an excavator and driving through the glass entryway of Baptist Medical Center, as well as smashing windows at a Fort Caroline Road post office, is now facing charges of criminal mischief.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they arrested 40-year-old Christian Smith Wednesday after they identified him through a tip from a citizen.

On Dec. 30, police were called to the post office at 10900 Fort Caroline Rd., where they found someone had shattered the windows and glass door of the building.

On Saturday, officers were called to Baptist Medical Center at 800 Prudential Dr., where someone had stolen an excavator from a nearby construction site and drove through the entrance to Baptist's maternity ward.

JSO released a surveillance image of the suspect and asked for the public's help to identify him. Police said they were able to determine the suspect from the two incidents to be the same person.

Smith is now facing charges of theft from a posted construction site and two counts of felony criminal mischief.