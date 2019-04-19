The St. John's County Sheriff's Office has apprehended a man who they say snuck into a bedroom while people were sleeping and burglarized their home.

Deputies say that John Matthew Kennedy, 26, of Jacksonville, entered a home several days ago in Ponte Vedra while the people inside were sleeping. When the residents awoke, they say he was found attempting to steal items from the resident's bedroom closet.

The victims say that Kennedy also demanded money from them and then fled after the homeowner got a gun.

Kennedy was located walking along a Ponte Vedra roadway and then ran into a populated neighborhood with a densely wooded area when he saw police.

After a several hour search, he was eventually apprehended with the assistance of K-9 Bane.

FCN