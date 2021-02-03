Man admits to providing fentanyl that caused fellow inmate’s overdose death in Camden County

The investigation reportedly began in May of 2020 when an inmate at the Camden County Detention Facility was found unresponsive in his cell.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An inmate at the Camden County Detention Facility is facing up to 20 years in prison after admitting to providing drugs to another inmate, resulting in an overdose death.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia says Joshua Swing, 36, of Woodbine pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to the distribution of fentanyl.

The charge carries a possible penalty of up to two decades in prison with no parole.

The investigation reportedly began in May of 2020 when an inmate at the Camden County Detention Facility was found unresponsive in his cell and later died.

Authorities say a subsequent autopsy report found that his cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity. Officials say Swing admitted he provided the fentanyl the other inmate consumed.

“The law enforcement and medical community face an unprecedented fight against the epidemic of opioid abuse, and synthetic opioids like fentanyl add fuel to that raging inferno,” said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.