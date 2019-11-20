GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Glynn County, Ga., say a man arrested for reportedly harassing and exposing himself to women was found at a motel in Brunswick after an anonymous source provided information.

James Dylan Williams went by the online alias JD Wiggins and called random women via Facebook Messenger to expose himself performing lewd acts, a department press release said. Investigators said if he was blocked by a targeted woman, Wiggins “would often resort to a separate account to continue the harassment.”

After getting the tip from the anonymous source, the Glynn County Police Department alerted the Brunswick Police Department. It’s officers, including a K9, took Wiggins into custody at the Sea Breeze Motel.