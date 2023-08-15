x
Crime

Palm Coast man accused of throwing rock during 'road rage incident' arrested

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says the rock hit another driver in the face causing minor injuries.
Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Coast man accused of throwing a rock at another driver during a road rage incident has been arrested, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies say the golf-ball sized rock hit a driver in the face and caused minor injuries. The driver said a man driving a Ford F-150 had thrown a rock through his vehicle at the intersection of State Road 100 and Old Kings Road, according to a release Tuesday. 

The rock went through the victim's open passenger-side window, hit the windshield and bounced off the dashboard, hitting the victim in the face. He had a minor face injury when deputies arrived.

Investigators were able to locate the suspected vehicle involved in Flagler Beach. 

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Peter Cicacci-Blackwood on charges including criminal mischief and battery. 

He was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he later posted bail for $16,500. 

Sheriff Rick Staly condemned the violence saying the situation could have been avoided if the driver controlled his anger and actions. 

"Drivers need to remember to control their anger and don't escalate incidents," said Sheriff Staly. "Even though it may seem relatively minor, the rock could have caused significant injury."

