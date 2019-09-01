A man has been charged in connection with over a dozen smash and grab burglaries throughout the First Coast after police say he targeted women at local gyms and churches.

Makeel Devine Williams, 27, was arrested on Friday by the St. John's County Sheriff's Office and has been charged with a total of 39 counts of various crimes including one count of attempted credit card fraud, eight counts of grand theft, eight counts of burglary, 20 counts of credit card fraud and one count of racketeering.

According to the arrest warrant, in September of 2018, law enforcement officers of several agencies across the First Coast were notified of a series of connected incidents where victims would park their vehicles outside their gym and while they were inside, the suspects would smash the vehicle windows and steal contents inside the car, including credit cards.

According to the arrest warrant, Williams (and possibly others) took these stolen credit cards to local Walmarts to purchase gift cards. None of the property stolen in any of the 16 reported incidents has been recovered.

First Coast News first told you about this type of crime back in December, and actually spoke with one of the victims.

Karrie Cheal told FCN over the phone that she was targeted when went to Orange Theory in the St. John's Creek Shopping Center for her routine 6 a.m. workout.

Her window was smashed and her purse was stolen, which had her cell phone, bank cards, ID, and medications inside.

RELATED: SJSO: Car break-ins at shopping center along CR-210 could be 'Felony Lane Gang'

Commander Chuck Mulligan with the St. John's County Sheriff's Office told First Coast News that this type of crime is a similar pattern to the "Felony Lane Gang," or traveling thieves who break into cars from town to town.

Williams is currently being held in St. John's County on a $142,500 bond. He will be prosecuted by the state due to charges stemming from multiple counties along the First Coast.