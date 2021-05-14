Man accused of shooting, leaving man to die in Mayport found guilty

John Wilson now faces a mandatory sentence of life in Florida State Prison for the killing of Dylan McCurdy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday, a Jacksonville man was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder.

On April 1, 2019, homicide detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to Featherwood Drive to initiate an investigation after finding McCurdy dead on the side of the road from a gunshot wound to the head.

A witness identified Wilson by his nickname as a suspect and provided information about the vehicle that dumped McCurdy on the road.

The next day, the same vehicle passed the detective as they conducted a witness interview, and a traffic stop was conducted.

Wilson was the driver and was arrested on unrelated charges.

Despite apparent attempts to clean the car, McCurdy’s blood was found in several areas of the car and its passenger-side window was missing.

Other witnesses confirmed Wilson shot McCurdy and disposed of the crime gun prior to the traffic stop by throwing it into Sherman’s Creek from the Wonderwood Expressway. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dive team found the gun and forensic analysis revealed McCurdy’s blood was on the barrel.

