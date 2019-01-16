EDEN, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say neutered his neighbor's cat.

According to the report, 30-year-old Jordan Thomas Hall was at his neighbor's house when his neighbor, Jamie Dickerson, mentioned having to take his cat to have him neutered. Hall offered to neuter the cat for Dickerson, but he declined the offer.

Early the next morning, Dickerson told deputies he got up to check on Hall who was supposed to be sleeping in the living room of the home, but he and the cat were gone.

He said he later found his cat bloody with the testicles removed.

The cat was taken to a local vet for treatment and is expected to survive.

Deputies charged Hall with Felony Animal Cruelty. He is in jail under a $5,000 secured bond.