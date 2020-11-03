The man accused of killing two women on bicycles in a hit-and-run crash last year in St. Johns County will be sentenced Wednesday.

Henry Haigler III is charged with two felony counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving death. He pleaded guilty on Jan. 7 and will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says that Haigler struck Susanne Landino, 61 and Parry, 53, both of Jacksonville with his vehicle on July 15 in the area of 5400 Race Track Road, near Bartram Springs Parkway.

Haigler reportedly fled and the two women were found dead at the scene next to a pair of mangled bicycles, according to the report.

SJSO served a search warrant at Haigler's house, where the vehicle was found with biological material and hair embedded in the front windshield, the report said.

Deputies said Haigler called detectives days later and turn himself in.

