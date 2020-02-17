JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused of abducting a woman at gunpoint went on Facebook Live Sunday while on the run from police, saying he his is innocent.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Daniel Anthony Cruz, 22, forced his way into a home on Atlantic Boulevard and Acme Street Sunday morning. Police said he then dragged a woman, Alexandra Pompey, out of the home by her hair at gunpoint. He then fled in a car with Pompey in an unknown direction.

Pompey was later found safe around 9:30 a.m., but Cruz is still at large, according to JSO.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Cruz went on Facebook Live saying the incident was a misunderstanding.

In the live video, Cruz appears to be in the backseat of a vehicle while someone else drives. In the video, the suspect said he was in the neighborhood with a friend when he saw Pompey outside.

"My baby mama was standing out there cold as f---, like shivering type s---," Cruz said, referring to Pompey.

Cruz said he and his friend approached Pompey and asked if she was OK. That's when Cruz said another man approached the group.

"A [expletive] come right behind [my friend] like 'No bruh, she good ... she don't need him,'" Cruz said. "I'm like 'what the f---, I know her, stupid.'"

Cruz said at some point, the man pulled out a pistol and both Pompey and the man left. Cruz said the man who pulled the gun must have called the police.

"I'm out on bond," Cruz said, explaining why he chose to tell his story on Facebook Live. "I'm letting these people know what's up. I'm not about to go out bad like this, like I put my hands on [Pompey] ... I'm fleeing and eluding about some s--- I didn't even f------ do."

Later in the video, Cruz denies being at the scene at all and said he plans on getting a lawyer.

Anyone with information on Cruz's whereabouts can call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

