NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- A Pasco County man is accused of harassing and yelling racial slurs at a black man and saying that he "owned" him.

An arrest report for Dennis Bayona, 44, says he told deputies that he began following the man after he saw him walking down the street. Bayona said he didn't see the man commit a crime, the arrest report says.

Deputies say Bayona grabbed the man's shoulder for no apparent reason, then followed and harassed the man for about a mile. Investigators say the man repeatedly asked Bayona to leave him alone and to stop following him.

The man also told deputies that Bayona called him racial slurs, the arrest report says.

Investigators say they saw Bayona following the man down a street in New Port Richey. Bayona was belligerent and kept approaching the man, deputies say.

The victim later told deputies that he was scared because he didn't know what Bayona could do to him, investigators say.

Bayona was charged with stalking and resisting an officer/obstructing without violence.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP