A man facing the death penalty for crimes that allegedly occurred at his Southside home has filed a motion to remove his appointed attorneys after cycling through at least 15 of them.

The motion for the Nelson Hearing is Russel Tillis' eleventh since legal proceedings began for his first-degree murder charge.

Tillis, 58, is charged with the murder of Joni Lynn Gunter, believed to have been about 30 years old. Her body was found buried behind Tillis' Southside home in 2016.

In December, Circuit Judge Mark Borello revoked Tillis’ right to represent himself and appointed Attorneys Charles Fletcher and Donald Mairs.

The case is set for trial Jan. 13.

