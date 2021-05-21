Jacksonville Beach resident wakes up and finds intruder exposing, touching himself in living room

Scotty Ray Brock is facing a felony charge of burglary with battery and a misdemeanor charge for battery.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A man was arrested after being accused of entering a victim's home and masturbating on them while they were sleeping, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Officers said the suspect, Scotty Ray Brock, entered the victim’s home through an unlocked sliding glass door on the first floor on Friday.

While the victim was sleeping on the living room couch, Brock allegedly stood over the victim and masturbated on them, police said.

The victim then woke up and pushed Brock away, which caused him to leave the home.

Hours later, police identified Brock as the suspect and arrested him.

He is facing a felony charge of burglary with battery and a misdemeanor charge for battery.