JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday night the arrest of a man accused of abducting a woman at gunpoint from her Arlington home.

Daniel Cruz, 23, is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, burglary with a battery, aggravated assault and false imprisonment, according to JSO.

Police said Cruz forced his way into a home on Atlantic Boulevard and Acme Street on Sunday, Feb. 16 and dragged a woman out of the home by her hair at gunpoint. He then fled in a car with the woman in an unknown direction. The victim was later found safe.

Hours later, Cruz went on Facebook Live while still on the run from police, saying the incident was a misunderstanding and that he never harmed the woman.

JSO said Cruz was arrested without incident Wednesday evening.

Cruz is being held at the Duval County Jail without bond. His next court appearance will be Thursday at 9 a.m.

