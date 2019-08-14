First Coast News has learned Wednesday that an alleged 'serial' sexual offender was formerly working as a certified nursing assistant and private school football volunteer.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that Brandon Deangelo Young, 34, was arrested for seven counts of sexual battery, two counts of false imprisonment and one count of attempted sexual battery for crimes occurring in Jacksonville from 2006 to 2009.

According to the arrest report, Young was employed as a certified nursing assistant at Baptist Hospital and was also a former football volunteer at St. Johns Country Day School.

A spokesperson for Baptist said that he was an employee for one year, and was suspended when they were notified of the sexual battery allegations. The spokesperson said that Young has since been terminated.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the allegations regarding Brandon Young’s alleged assaults on women in the Jacksonville community," a spokesperson for Baptist said in an email. "Our hearts and prayers go out to those affected, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement’s active investigation."

St. John's County Day School, a private PK–12 school, says that Young was never officially employed with the school and hasn't been affiliated with them for over a year.

A representative for the school tells FCN that Young was a peripheral football coach who only helped out every now and then.

First Coast News has also learned that Young was charged with domestic battery in Duval County back in 2011 and as a result was sentenced to one year of probation.

We asked both organizations how Young was able to obtain his position in the first place considering his criminal history.

St. Johns Country Day School says that all employees and volunteers are required to undergo a comprehensive background check. First Coast News has requested a copy of his personnel file.

Baptist Health released the following statement in regards to the incident:

"Yes, we conduct criminal background checks on all new hires. Qualifications for the job include current license for CNA, issued by the Florida Board of Nursing, Florida Department of Health."