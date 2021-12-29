Man accused of killing 2 children in South Florida hit-and-run arrested

Two children died and four more children, as young as 2 years old, were transported to the hospital.

WILTON MANORS, Fla. — Broward County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested the man they say killed two children and hospitalized four more in a hit-and-run crash in South Florida.

The hit-and-run happened at approximately 2:48 p.m. when Broward Regional Communications received a call about a crash with injuries near 2417 Northwest Ninth Ave. in Wilton Manors, a news release from the sheriff's office reports.

The Wilton Manors Police Department, Broward County Sheriff's Office, Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

According to deputies, a 2009 Honda Accord sedan was traveling southbound on the road at the same time a transit bus was stopped dropping off a passenger.

The bus reportedly pulled out of the dropoff area and began to merge into the right lane as the Honda approached from behind.

The driver of the Honda, 27-year-old Sean Greer, didn't let the bus merge and drove past it, almost crashing into the front driver's side of the bus, the sheriff's office explains.

This led the car to reportedly swerve right, driving off the roadway onto the sidewalk and driveway before hitting multiple children.

Greer didn't stay at the scene of the crash, deputies say.

Physical evidence led detectives to Greer, who was jailed Tuesday evening, according to the sheriff's office.

Police said the vehicle had damage consistent with being involved in the crash. The front bumper was missing, which was located at the scene.

Detectives arrested Greer, who they say confessed to his involvement in the crash, The Associated Press reports.

A 6-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl died at the scene. Four more children, as young as 2 years old, were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Greer is currently facing these charges:

Two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury.

Two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries

Tampering with evidence.

Four counts of driving without a license causing death and/or serious bodily injuries.

Driving with a suspended license.

He is also on probation for burglary of a house in Broward County, the sheriff's office reports.