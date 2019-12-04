A 31-year-old St. Augustine man was arrested and charged with four counts of child neglect after he abandoned a 10-year-old in a parking lot after the child became sick in his vehicle, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

A witness saw a man, later identified as Christopher Griffis kick a child out of a vehicle and yell expletives at them after they became sick in the vehicle.

When deputies arrived in the 2000 block of US-1 South they found the witness in the parking lot with the child. A short while later Griffis came back to the parking lot with three additional kids in his vehicle. Deputies say the kids ranged in age from one to seven.

As deputies approached the vehicle, Griffis became agitated and started yelling that the deputies were holding his child hostage. Griffis then sped out of the parking lot leaving the 10-year-old once again, as he ran through a stop sign and entered traffic on Old Moultrie Road, police said.

Deputies said they were able to capture Griffis Thursday afternoon when they responded to a disturbance.

Griffis was arrested and booked into the St. Johns County Jail and faces charges for resisting arrest without violence and reckless driving along with four counts of child neglect.