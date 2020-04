BARDIN, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office wants to know if you've been a victim of mail theft.

Deputies said they were recently informed of a series of mail thefts in the Bardin area within the last 30 days. They say they believe there are more victims in the area.

If you live in the Bardin area and have had mail stolen, you are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 386-328-8959 and leave a message with your name and phone number so that a detective can contact you.