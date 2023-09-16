In each robbery, the postal inspector and police confirm the suspect was wearing a mask and dark clothing. Investigators don’t know if the incidents are connected.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two postal workers were held up at gunpoint in two different parts of Jacksonville last Tuesday, September 16, 2023.

Police are still working to make an arrest in both cases. First Coast News is hearing from a mail carrier who says she feared for her life.

“I was delivering mail like I usually do on my route and I was putting mail in the cluster mailbox and then a person ran up on me and he was masked, he was wearing all black from head to toe and he put the gun on my side when he ran up,” said Alisha Alexis.

Alexis is one of two Jacksonville postal workers robbed at gun point on Tuesday of last week.

She was on Ricker road on the westside.

The other robbery happened 30 minutes earlier on Alfred Mill Avenue on the northside.

“He was just telling me to don’t scream and don’t make too much noise, just where are my keys,” said Alexis.

Alexis says the robber took the keys to open this box with multiple spaces for mail to each home in the community.

In each robbery, the postal inspector and police confirm the suspect was wearing a mask and dark clothing. Investigators don’t know if the two incidents are connected.

“My parents actually live a couple mobile homes down from the mailbox and we were kind of confused as to what happened but as soon as we knew, we were just more conscious of stuff that could actually happen,” said Naty Marquina, a neighbor.

Alexis says she is now taking some time off work as she processes what happened to her. She has this advice for other mail carriers.

“Just be careful and always be aware of your surroundings and look because that was just one thing that I wasn’t, I was just listening to my podcast and focused on the mail and I really wasn’t paying attention.”