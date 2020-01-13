MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is being held without bond after he allegedly tried to send drugs to an inmate at the Bibb County jail inside of a Christmas card.

According to a news release, deputies intercepted a card intended for 40-year-old Mary Beth Odom on Dec. 20.

Inside the card, they found some meth and suboxone.

Investigators were tipped off that 40-year-old Timothy Snow was selling drugs and sent the card to Odom.

On January 9, deputies followed him as he left his Pendleton Court home while an investigator was signing off a search and arrest warrant.

He was taken into custody and investigators found meth, Xanax and a revolver on him, according to the release.

Snow was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute, conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act, use of communications facilities in drug transaction and giving inmates liquor, drugs, weapons, telecommunications device without consent of warden. He is being held without bond.

BSO

Odom, who was already in the Bibb County Jail, was charged with of conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act, attempt to commit offense pertaining to possession of drugs, and use of communications facilities in drug transaction. She is being held without bond.

