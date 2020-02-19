MACCLENNY, Fla. — The operating room director at a Macclenny hospital had her nursing licensed restricted after the health department determined she’d been stealing and using drugs from anesthesia supplies.

Tiffany O. Rhoden also faces a warrant for grand theft of controlled drugs, according to a report from the Florida State Department of Health.

The report said Rhoden’s colleagues noticed supplies of anesthesia disappearing. Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital then conducted an audit, which revealed she had put in larger than usual orders for medications and some were missing.

A hospital risk manager reviewed surveillance video and saw Rhoden taking medications from the operating room after hours and on her days off, the report said. The risk manager also noted Rhoden had intravenous ports coming from various parts of her body, according to the report. Such ports are used for injecting medication.

Rhoden’s husband called the hospital to say he had found needles and empty vials of medication in their home trash can, the report said. Rhoden’s husband also said he’d found her lethargic at times, and once unresponsive. In one instance, several drugs were involved, the report said.

“She informed her husband that she had an “allergic reaction” to antibiotics. Ms. Rhoden then injected herself with Benadryl and became very sleepy. Approximately 30 minutes later, Ms. Rhoden injected herself with epinephrine because she “wanted to wake herself up,” the report said.

Later, Rhoden told her husband she had a problem with Propofol dependence, according to the report. Propofol is a powerful anesthetic and was among the drugs implicated in the death of pop singer Michael Jackson.

Hospital staff told the health department that when they tried to contact Rhoden, she failed to report to work as directed and she was terminated on Dec. 19, 2019.

“Ms. Rhoden’s lack of good judgment and moral character, her theft of drugs and supplies from her workplace, her use of those drugs and supplies at home without a physician’s order, and her disregard for the laws and rules governing the practice of nursing in the State of Florida represent a significant likelihood that Ms. Rhoden will continue her illegal behavior,” the report said.

The health department is restricting her from practicing in an environment where she has access to controlled substances or anesthetic drugs, saying she constitutes an “immediate, serious danger to the health, safety, or welfare of the public.”