Lowndes County sheriff discusses reopening of Kendrick Johnson death investigation

The Lowndes Co. Sheriff spoke with Kendrick Johnson's family about reopening the case last week.

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Law enforcement are taking a fresh look at the mysterious death of a Georgia teenager in 2013, the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Seventeen-year old Kendrick Johnson was found dead inside a rolled up gym mat at Lowndes High School in Valdosta. Family believes Johnson was murdered, but in 2016 his death was ruled accidental and no charges were filed.

The sheriff says the Johnson family obtained 17 file cabinets' worth of evidence from federal investigators including copies of interviews and hard drive towers all pertaining to the case that drew national attention.

The family is still seeking justice.

Sheriff Ashley Paulk credits Kendrick Johnson’s family for getting new evidence they were previously denied.

“They were the driving force and they were able to obtain the documents and get them sent to me,” Sheriff Paulk told First Coast News.

An initial autopsy determined that Johnson’s death was an accident, but Johnson’s family believes he was murdered by schoolmates.

The family also believes FBI agents swept the case under the rug. Paulk knows the family well and spoke with them last week about the reopening of the case.

“[We had] 12 questions that came out of the meeting that they want me to focus on,” Paulk said.

Paulk wants to reexamine the evidence they have received.

“I’m now the only person that has the chance to put everything together in one place, it’s going to be a lot of work but we’re going to do it,” Paulk said.

According to a law enforcement source, First Coast News has learned there is no new evidence in the case.