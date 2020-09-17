24-year-old Los Angeles deputy injured in shooting released from hospital, investigation continues

"We're trying to see if we can transfer them to a place where they can get long-term care, but we obviously have concerns about the COVID and security concerns, so that's going to be an ongoing issue that we are going to have to address," Villanueva said earlier in the day.



The sheriff said the investigation is continuing into Saturday's ambush shooting, which occurred as the deputies sat in a patrol SUV at a Compton rail station.



As of Wednesday, no suspects had been identified in the attack on the deputies, although some reports circulating online implied that an armed carjacking suspect arrested Tuesday in Lynwood could be the wanted gunman.



Villanueva was asked why that suspect -- Deonte Murray, 36 -- was being held on $2 million bail, and if he was connected to the deputies' shooting. The sheriff did not directly address the latter part of the question.



"(He) was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, and carjacking," Villanueva said. "And he actually shot the victim with an AR-15, and stole the vehicle. So that, itself, is going to necessitate the higher bail. And he is (an) extremely dangerous person, and thankfully, he was arrested without incident -- without, at least, anybody being injured ...



"We continue doing a very wide-scale search and investigation on who is responsible for the ambush, and we're chasing all leads," Villanueva said. "And right now, it's a lot of work we have to do; and we're not taking anything for granted."



On Tuesday, Villanueva said investigators were "working day and night to identify and arrest these cowards," referencing the gunman and a possible getaway driver.



A GoFundMe page set up for the two deputies had raised $531,428 toward the page's new goal of $750,000 as of late Wednesday morning. The page, which was started by sheriff's Detective Keegan McInnis, can be found at http://ow.ly/N3q430r9VTq.



"Fortunately, they were spared any injury to a vital organ that would have jeopardized their life immediately," Villanueva said Monday. But he added that the pair -- described only as a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old boy -- have a long road to recovery. Both deputies were sworn in just 14 months ago.



The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors formally ratified a $100,000 reward offer Tuesday. Villanueva, speaking at the board meeting, said the reward had been matched and exceeded by private donors.



The county's Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Monday that it was adding $25,000 to the reward, noting that the deputies were working for Metro's Transit Services Bureau at the time of the shooting.



The League of United Latin American Citizens added another $25,000 to the reward money, and the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, the union that represents the department's deputies, announced Tuesday night that it was donating $75,000.



Members of the county board said cities including Palmdale, Cerritos, Lakewood and Industry had also added to the reward, though the totals were not immediately available.



Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Mark Ridley-Thomas authored the reward motion.



Ridley-Thomas urged those who know the gunman to contact the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be left for L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or at http://lacrimestoppers.org.



"We simply cannot tolerate this kind of lawlessness," he said.



Supervisor Janice Hahn also pushed anyone with information to come forward.



"Somebody knows who this person is, they know their name and we're hoping that this will bring that information forward so we can bring this perpetrator to justice," Hahn said.



Villanueva challenged Lakers star LeBron James, who has been outspoken on social-justice issues and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, to match the reward offer.



Villanueva said Tuesday that he singled out James because of the player's previous comments after last month's police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.



"He symbolized some of the comments we've heard from politicians, elected leaders, civic leaders, where they're making a broad-brush condemnation of an entire profession," Villanueva said.



"I just think we need to put down the broad brushes and re-focus on all the people accountable when they cross the line, as we are doing with law enforcement across the entire nation."



James has not responded to Villanueva's comments.