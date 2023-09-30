Man sentenced to 45 years for fatally shooting woman on West 18th Street in Jacksonville in 2021

26-year-old Lorenzo Stephan Ivy has been sentenced to 45 years after being charged with second-degree murder only. He had an additional charge that was dropped.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 26-year-old man was sentenced to 45 years in jail on Tuesday for shooting and killing a woman on West 18th Street in Jacksonville back in 2021, according to court documents.

Lorenzo Stephan Ivy has been charged with second-degree murder only, as he was facing a possession of weapon or ammunition by a Florida delinquent felony charge as well in which has been dropped, court documents indicate. He will be credited with 941 days of time served after he was taken into custody on Feb. 27, 2021.

On Feb. 27, 2021 at about 8 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting in the 300 block of West 18th St. and upon officers arrival, they found a woman suffering from one gunshot wound. First responders took the woman to a local hospital where she later died, JSO said.