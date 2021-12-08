Shooting in Ponte Vedra prompts temporary lockdown of elementary school, deputies say

St. Johns County deputies confirm they are working an incident involving the discharging of a firearm in the area of Palm Lane in Ponte Vedra.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A person is expected to be OK after a shooting in St. John's County near an elementary school Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office confirms deputies are working an incident involving the discharging of a firearm in the area of Palm Lane in Ponte Vedra. Deputies said this is a construction site.

The location is close to Ocean Palms Elementary, and out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown, deputies say.

The lockdown at the school has since been lifted.

Deputies say the suspect is known to the victim.