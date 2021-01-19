Lockdown lifted after threat to Baker County High School, sheriff's office says

The Baker County Sheriff's Office said a lockdown was put in place "in an abundance of caution" after threatening messages circulated on social media.

GLEN ST MARY, Fla. — A lockdown was lifted Tuesday afternoon at Baker County High School after the Baker County Sheriff's Office said several students received an anonymous threat to the school on social media.

BCSO posted a public service announcement to its Facebook page, stating the "vague" messages had "overtures of threats to the school." Despite the vague nature of the threats, BCSO's post says, the sheriff's office and Baker County School District initiated safety protocols to ensure the safety of the students and staff "out of an abundance of caution."

The sheriff's office is now investigating where the messages originated, according to the Facebook post.

"Thank you to the community for the calls of concern," BCSO wrote on Facebook. "It is important for students, parents and staff to continue to report any and all rumors or threats that concern the safety of our community."

BCSO reminded everyone to follow the "see something, say something" method of addressing any potential for danger.

"The Baker County School District and the Baker County Sheriff’s Office will continue to be vigilant in our efforts to keep our schools safe and secure," the sheriff's office wrote.

In 2019, a Baker County High School student was found not guilty of felony charges after a document reportedly suggested the student planned a mass shooting. Sheriff Scotty Rhoden told First Coast News it was one of the "most disturbing things" he had seen in his law enforcement career.