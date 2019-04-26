A local military employee accused of attempting to meet a child for sex has entered a plea agreement.

November’s arrest of 24-year-old Erold Panopio in an investigation of sex offenses on two minor children led to a federal indictment against him, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced in January.

The April 26 plea agreement is for one count of attempt to travel to meet a child for sex.

A judge will still have to formally accept the deal and hand down sentencing.