Loaded gun found inside elementary student's backpack in Jacksonville, says DCPS

A loaded firearm was found inside a student's backpack at a North Florida elementary school Wednesday, according to a representative for Duval County schools.

The district says the incident happened at Arlington Elementary.

In communication shared with families, School Police Chief Greg Burton said that school staff was able to safely confiscate the gun.

Staff found it after being told by another student.

"School police are now investigating, and we will take appropriate actions under the law," said Burton. "The district will also take appropriate disciplinary action."

Under the Gun-Free School Act, any student who brings a firearm to school will be expelled from the student’s regular school for at least one year.

Below is the full communication sent to parents:

"Dear Arlington Elementary School families,

Anytime something happens at a school that is unexpected or could have impacted the safety of our school, we want to make sure you are aware. Unfortunately, today we had such a situation.

This afternoon, school staff was able to safely confiscate a loaded firearm that was in a student’s backpack. Staff took the action of searching this backpack immediately after another student informed them of the situation.

School police are now investigating, and we will take appropriate actions under the law. The district will also take appropriate disciplinary action. While privacy laws prevent me from addressing this specific case, I can tell you that under the Gun-Free School Act any student, regardless of age, who is determined to have brought a firearm to school will be expelled from the student’s regular school for at least one year.

While we are disappointed to bring you this news, I am thankful that no one was hurt in this situation. I want to remind you that guns are never allowed on a school campus. If you do have firearms in your home, please take all recommended precautions to ensure those weapons do not fall into the hands of children.

Thank you for your partnership in helping us keep our students and staff safe at all times.

Sincerely,