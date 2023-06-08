Police officer shot suspect in fatal stabbing, Jacksonville sheriff says

The suspect grabbed a 'large metal bucket' and ran towards the officer, who shot him several times. The suspect later died at the hospital.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The suspect in a fatal stabbing was shot by a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer as police tried to apprehend him Sunday, according to Sheriff T.K. Waters.

Police responded to the scene of a stabbing at Pickett Street and Edgewood Avenue West at 4:40 p.m.

A man who had apparently been stabbed to death was found in the yard of a home in the 7600 block of Pickett Street.

There was also a dog that appeared to have been stabbed to death before police arrived.

Police said the officer gave the suspect "loud commands" to show his hands multiple times. The suspect did not comply and was not subdued by a Taser.

According to police, the suspect grabbed a large metal bucket and ran towards the officer.

The officer shot at the suspect several times.

The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department responded to the scene and took the suspect to the hospital, where he later died.