Opening statements in Jacksonville trial of accused killer arrested after manhunt begin Tuesday

Chad Absher is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashlee Rucker, and shooting her sister, Lisa, in the face, in front of the sisters' children in 2017.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report.

The man who was arrested after a citywide manhunt in Jacksonville after a shooting on Halloween 2017 is standing trial for first-degree murder this week.

Jury selection began Monday, five years to the day that Ashlee Rucker was killed and her sister, Lisa Rucker, was shot in the face.

Opening statements were set to begin Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., but the court had to resume jury selection after two jurors were dismissed.

Chad Absher, Ashlee Rucker's ex-boyfriend, is charged in both shootings.

Ashlee Rucker was shot in the head and died just feet away from Lisa, in front of Lisa's 4-year-old son and Ashlee's 9-year-old son.

The bullet that struck Lisa Rucker went through her face, shattering her jaw bone and she went through multiple surgeries. The fracture was repaired with a bone from her foot, she told First Coast News. When she sat for her interview in November 2017, two weeks from the shooting, she still had a hole in her neck from a tracheotomy. When she spoke, she had to cover the hole when her hand.

Lisa Rucker and the sisters' father, Roger Rucker, said that Chad Absher abused Ashlee for years. Lisa said that the police were called multiple times.

The family spoke openly with the press throughout the investigation, advocating for women to speak out against domestic violence and avoid the same fate as Ashlee.