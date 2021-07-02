List | Putnam County businesses busted for selling alcohol to minors

Arrests were made at five businesses for selling to people under 21 and the sheriff’s office also gave credit to the seven businesses that didn’t.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation into underage alcohol sales in Putnam County led to the arrest of store clerks at five local businesses, the sheriff's office announced Friday.

Last month, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office along with special agents of the state Department of Alcohol, Beverages and Tobacco, conducted an operation targeting businesses selling alcoholic beverages to underage customers.

The operation came after deputies recently noticed an increase in crashes caused by impaired drivers under the legal drinking age of 21.

Additionally, the sheriff's office received complaints from the community, which made the operation even more necessary.

During the operation, agents with the Department of Alcohol, Beverages and Tobacco provided a 19-year-old investigative aide who tried to purchase alcohol at 12 local businesses in total.

Deputies said during each transaction, a special agent was in the business at the same time as a witness to ensure the safety of the aide. Seven businesses refused to sell to the aide, deputies noted.

Multiple store clerks were arrested as a result of the operation. Those individuals were charged with a second-degree misdemeanor for selling alcohol under the age of 21.

They were taken to the Putnam County Jail and released on a $500 bond.

"While this may not seem like a lot, we will continue to target those businesses that sell alcohol to those under 21 years of age," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

Businesses that sold alcohol to underage customers are listed below.

Sahir Food Mart, 2101 Husson Avenue

El Cheapo, 623 Reid Street

Ivan's Food Mart, 2001 Reid Street

JAS Foods, 101 N. 19th Street

Palm and Crill Food Mart, 3200 Crill Avenue

Deputies also showed appreciation for businesses and clerks who did not sell alcohol to customers under 21. Those businesses are listed below.

SUNOCO, 276 S. Highway 17, East Palatka

Mobil, 900 Reid Street

Lucky 17, 819 Reid Street

JAZZ's Food Mart, 1300 Moseley Ave.

Circle K #2802, 2603 Silver Lake Drive

Circle K #2643, 3300 Crill Ave

Circle K #2109, 1205 S. State Road 19