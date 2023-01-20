Life, not death, for man who murdered former JSO officer

After his 7-5 death penalty verdict was overturned by law, Robert Peterson was resentenced to life -- with another 7-5 verdict.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who spent 8 years on Florida's death row will not be going back.

A jury voted Thursday to give Robert Earl Peterson a sentence of life in prison, instead of the death penalty.

Peterson was convicted in 2009 of murdering his stepfather, a retired Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer. Reports at the time said Peterson lured retired JSO Officer Bryan Andrews, 64, to Greenlawn Cemetery on Beach Boulevard in August 2005, pretending his car had broken down. There, Peterson shot and beat Andrews to death.

According to prosecutors, Peterson was angry because his stepfather had cut him from financial support in an effort to force him into self sufficiency. They said Peterson admitted to receiving $35,000 in assistance from his mom the prior year.

Because the original jury’s death verdict was not unanimous, Peterson was required to be resentenced. That’s the result of a Supreme Court decision in 2016 that overturned many non-unanimous death sentences.

Peterson's original verdict was 7-5. Thursday, the new jury returned the identical verdict.