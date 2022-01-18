Video: Defensive end for Jacksonville Jaguars arrested in Central Florida after chase, report says

He was released from custody after paying a $5,000 bond. According to court records, McCray’s next court date is scheduled for Feb. 14.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An NFL player for the Jacksonville Jaguars was arrested over the weekend in Lake County and charged with fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement, according to an arrest report.

Defensive end, Lerentee McCray, was arrested Sunday around 1:21 a.m. by the Fruitland Park Police Department, according to the arrest report.

Police say a patrol officer with the Fruitland Park Police Department (FPPD) initially saw a Dodge Ram speeding on SR 205 and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver did not stop, despite the alleged activation of the vehicle's emergency lights and sirens, the report says.

FPPD says the driver was seen making a hand gesture "using his middle finger” out the window. Also during the chase, officers say the vehicle reached speeds of up to 100 mph and swerved across multiple lanes of traffic.

The driver of the vehicle was later apprehended by Tavares Police Department Officers, according to the report. The driver was taken to the emergency room before being taken to the Lake County jail, the report says.

The driver, identified as McCray, was released from custody after paying a $5,000 bond, according to court records, McCray’s next court date is scheduled for Feb. 14.

“We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time," said a Jaguar team spokesperson in a statement to First Coast News.

McCray originally signed with Denver as an undrafted rookie back in 2013, then later signed with Green Bay as an unrestricted free agent in 2016.