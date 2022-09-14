'It's incredibly dangerous:' JSO, Mayor Lenny Curry announce six arrests in connection to street racing

Over the past few months, JSO has concentrated numerous officers and resources to combat "a rash of dangerous and illegal street racing."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Six additional people are now facing charges for street racing in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the arrests Wednesday during a press conference following another operation this past weekend.

Along with the arrests, officers say they wrote 30 tickets and six cars were towed.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry was at the press conference and expressed his support for the operation.

"You are disrupting people in this community when you do this, it's incredibly disrespectful, it's breaking the law, and it's incredibly dangerous, so I stand by the efforts to arrest people and put them in jail for this dangerous behavior," said Curry.

