A shady hotel, a cocaine binge and a murder mystery that lacks a conviction.

Six years ago, Steven McKenney said he found himself in a room with a man's body.

He claims the killer remains on the loose for the murder of 47-year-old Terry Blount, found dead at the Malabar Hotel on the Westside of Jacksonville on June 16, 2012.

McKenney is the only person linked to the crime by police. The state charged him with first-degree murder for the strangulation of Blount.

Prosecutors have been working for more than half a decade to convict McKenney in this case, but after three hung juries, a fourth trial is pending.

Meanwhile, McKenney spends the nights since his arrest in a Duval County jail wishing he could get back to the life he had in 2012.

McKenney said he found purpose in working the railroads for over a decade. As a track inspector for CSX, he moved up the ranks pushing himself to do more.

"Honestly, I was working a lot of hours. Between January and May I think I had 650 worth of overtime," McKenney said.

The stress of long hours and relationship issues led him to rely on a familiar habit -- cocaine.

Describing himself as an off- and on-user, McKenney said he would go years in between his drug use. However, his addiction in 2012 took his life on a permanent detour.

"Really, I just made a mistake, and within six weeks I had almost lost everything," McKenney said. "I got tied up with a person who took me for hostage, he commandeered basically my existence."

Mckenney claimed a drug dealer demanded to use his cellphone and car to pay for the drugs he craved.

"He told me 'you're gonna do what I want you to do, when I tell you to do it, how I tell you to do it," McKenney said.

One of the orders was to bunk with another drug user, Blount, at the Malabar Hotel on New Kings Road. The two would sell tires for three days before the conflict.

"I believe I met [Blount] either a Tuesday evening or a Wednesday," McKenney said. "And he passed away on Friday."

An argument over money exploded into a bigger fight when the drug dealer arrived at the hotel. According to McKenney, the dealer struck Blount over the head and told McKenney to leave.

The murder suspect said he believes another person, possibly the drug dealer, went back into the room and ended Blount's life.

But the evidence would take police and prosecutors to a different conclusion.

Autopsy results showed DNA under the victim's fingernails was a partial match to McKenney and witnesses identified him as a recent roommate of Blount's. Cellphone records also showed calls between McKenney's phone and Blount's phone on the day of the murder. Authorities would locate McKenney out of state in rehab.

'I’ve been in jail five years and four months," McKenney said. "I’ve been to trial three times and all three times I haven’t been convicted of any crime. There has to be justice on both sides."

He claims his phone had been seized by the drug dealer, explaining the calls, and as a guest in the room his DNA had reason to be at the scene.

During the third trial, the Florida Times-Union reported the assistant state attorney told jurors McKenney was the only logical person who could have committed the crime. Meanwhile, defense attorneys argued the drug dealer and other possible suspects were not properly investigated.

As the case moves forward yet again, McKenney is now representing himself and is focusing on what he argues did not happen at the crime scene. Through motions to the court, he describes evidence he says could have exonerated him but was never tested.

"That's when I found the bloody wipe, no longer has five hairs [as originally stated by police]. Now it has six," McKenney said. "There were 36 individual hairs that were [on and] intimate to Blount's body that I never was allowed to examine or test."

As long as a jury cannot return a verdict, the state can continue to try McKenney for the crime. First Coast News requested the costs associated with the prosecution of McKenney's case. Invoices from 2015 showed a total of $7,625 for court reporters and travel. In a second inquiry, all staff hours associated with the case were requested but a representative from the State Attorney's office said hours are not calculated in a way that can be provided per case.

McKenney said his one regret is not listening to those who begged him to turn his life away from drugs sooner.

"I did not kill Mr. Blount, I'm trying to work on my innocence," he said.

