Leaving children in the car? It could be illegal. Here's what Florida law says

Leaving a child under 6 in a car while it's running, is not only illegal, but potentially dangerous.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In Florida, just leaving your vehicle unattended while running could land you a ticket, according to First Coast News' crime expert.

Leaving a child under 6 in a car while it's running, is not only illegal but potentially dangerous.

“It’s one of those things where it’s a no-no in my opinion… you got to run to the store, you got to take them in the store with you. It’s an extra hassle, but those are your kids," said Kim Varner, Crime Expert.

Under Florida law, parents can legally leave children under 6 years old unattended in a vehicle only for a 15-minute time period, the vehicle must not be running, the health of the child can not in danger and the child can not appear in distress.

When talking about leaving kids at home for extended periods of time, crime expert Kim Varner says the legal minimum age is 13.

“That all depends on that child’s mental state, his physical ability, all that comes into play as well," said Varner.

A baby was left in a vehicle outside a shell gas station on TownCenter Parkway. In the short time the guardian ran inside the store, that car was stolen with the child inside.

Police say sometime prior to 4 p.m., someone left an infant inside the car they were driving and walked into the gas station.

According to police, after realizing the child was in the backseat, the suspect left the vehicle outside a nearby CVS, and fled the scene. The car was found, and the baby was returned unharmed. A lucky ending to what could have been a tragedy.

“Human trafficking is real, it's real, and when you’re leaving a child in the car, you’re just opening that door and inviting someone to come and snatch your child from you. So that’s one reason why I said I would never leave a child unattended," said Varner.