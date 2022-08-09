Lawsuit: Chappell Schools covered up sexual abuse of children, allowed it to continue

Parents of students at the private St. Johns County preschool say the children were molested by former assistant teacher Anthony Guadalupe and the school did nothing

Parents of nine alleged child victims are suing Chappell Schools after they say the students suffered sexual abuse at the hands of a former assistant teacher.

Anthony Guadalupe, 18, was arrested in July for allegedly molesting a 4-year-old girl at the private preschool’s St. Johns County campus. He worked there between February and July 2022.

His bond was revoked a week later, after prosecutors say classroom surveillance footage showed a “brazen” assault on the child during parent pickup. Guadalupe has pleaded not guilty.

According to the complaint, filed early Tuesday, Guadalupe either molested the children or made them watch sexual acts. It says parents reported concerns about his conduct to Chappell administrative staff, including screen shots taken of the classroom video livestream, allegedly showing “Guadalupe acting inappropriately.”

The complaint says school officials knew about his behavior prior to the incident that eventually led to his arrest.

“During Guadalupe’s employment and at all times material, he on numerous occasions sexually battered the Victims, masturbated in front of them, touched their 3 genitals, and/or made them watch as he sexually battered other victims," it says.

The complaint continues, “One such incident that occurred after Chappell had knowledge, included Guadalupe pulling down one of the victim’s underpants and masturbating in front of several other Victims. This specific incident finally led to Guadalupe’s arrest.”

The complaint claims the school was not transparent about the incidents. “Even after Guadalupe was arrested, Chappell failed to timely disclose Guadalupe’s arrest and the circumstances thereof to multiple parents whose children were exposed to Guadalupe, and actually told parents their children were not victims, thereby delaying the discovery of the additional criminal acts and additional victims. Subsequent evidence has contradicted Chappell’s representations to parents that their children were not victims.”

It says the school was negligent for failing to fire Guadalupe when initially told about the allegations and for allowing the alleged behavior to continue.

First Coast News has reached out to Chappell Schools for comment.