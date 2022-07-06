First Coast law enforcement respond to multiple shootings, a stabbing and a SWAT standoff in under 24 hours

There have been no reported fatalities, however, multiple people are injured. First Coast News is working to learn more about these incidents.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In less than 24 hours, there have been three shootings, a stabbing and a SWAT standoff along the First Coast.

There is one reported fatality and multiple people are injured.

First Coast News is working to learn more about these incidents.

Monday

Alleged shooting in Oakleaf around 6 p.m.

An incident report says that police responded to a shooting at a Wawa convenience store on Old Middleburg Road South in Oakleaf Monday, an incident report by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says.

The report says that a man was running to the back of a gas station while an "unknown suspect" was pointing in direction.

In the process of the shooting, the building and two vehicles were struck by rounds.

Charges "related to the incident" are listed as murder in the second-degree (not premeditated), two counts of "shooting/throwing deadly missiles into dwelling, public/private building/vehicle occupied, person listed as victim," and a car crash, "leaving scene without giving information more than $50 damage."

JSO has not released the identity of any suspects. This is on the Duval County side of the development. Police activity dispersed as of 8 p.m

Tuesday

Alleged stabbing in Northwest Jacksonville overnight

A woman is facing charges after allegedly cutting her boyfriend's throat during an argument during the overnight hours of Tuesday morning.

Pamela Ross, 56, is accused of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in relation to an incident Tuesday morning. Her apparent boyfriend is in the hospital.

Ross was "absentee booked," during her first appearance, meaning she was not present. She was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in a domestic case, with her bond set at $25,003.

According to the police report, that man's throat had been cut. His injuries were said to be life-threatening, but he is stable.

Alleged shooting on the Southside around 9 a.m.

An alleged shooter has been apprehended after a standoff with police lasted several hours, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 8:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Windsor Falls Condos in Jacksonville. When they arrived, they located a man in his 60s suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, JSO says.

Police say the suspect in this case is the man's ex, who they say shot the victim and then barricaded herself inside his apartment.

JSO says the SWAT team was able to take the woman into custody several hours later. At this time, her identity has not been released.

Standoff in Clay County around 3 p.m.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to the Lakeside neighborhood Tuesday afternoon in relation to a barricaded man.

Deputies say the situation is happening in the 2600 block of Malibu Circle at Bay Hill Boulevard. The incident involved the execution of a SWAT call, deputies say.

Sheriff Michelle Cook posted an update on her Facebook, stating that CCSO and the U. S. Marshall's attempted to serve an arrest warrant earlier in the afternoon.

The man at the center of the arrest warrant barricaded himself inside a home, Cook says, and barricaded himself in the house and threatened to shoot anyone who came inside.

Deadly shooting in Jacksonville Heights around 6:30 p.m.

A man was found shot and killed in his driveway on the Westside of Jacksonville, police say.

It happened on Barracuda Road in the Jacksonville Heights area, just south of 103rd street. Police say paramedics heard the shots and called in the shooting.

Two people have been taken to the police station for questioning.

Police are not actively looking for any other suspects.

Woman shot in hand on Jacksonville's Northside around 7 p.m.

A woman is expected to be OK after a shooting on Jacksonville's Northside Tuesday night.

The incident reportedly happened in the 10500 block of Haverford Road.

JSO says officers initially responded to call of damage to residences.

When they arrived, they found a woman shot in the hand. Police say the injury was non-life-threatening.Police believe this incident was domestic in nature.