Florida attorney general warns last minute holiday shoppers against potential scams

The urgency of finding a last minute gift could make shoppers more vulnerable to scammers taking advantage.

Florida's Attorney General Ashley Moody has issued a warning to last minute holiday shoppers about potential scams.

“The last-minute buying frenzy before Christmas can create opportunities for scammers trying to steal your holiday cheer," said Attorney General Moody. "Be extra cautious while you shop and follow a few smart-shopping tips I am releasing for Floridians looking to finish their shopping list before Santa makes his rounds."

Here are some guidelines approved by officials that will help you to shop safely

Use a credit card when shopping online. Using a credit card versus a debit card allows you to dispute a charge more easily.

Know that credible businesses will not demand payment via gift card—this is always a scam

Watch out when using cryptocurrency as the market can attract scammers.

Check bank and credit card statements regularly to ensure there are no fraudulent charges or withdrawals.

Never provide personal or financial information to anyone that you don't know personally.

Create strong passwords to protect against identity theft, hackers and online fraud.