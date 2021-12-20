Florida attorney general warns last minute holiday shoppers against potential scams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous story)
Florida's Attorney General Ashley Moody has issued a warning to last minute holiday shoppers about potential scams.
The urgency of finding a last minute gift could make shoppers more vulnerable to scammers taking advantage.
“The last-minute buying frenzy before Christmas can create opportunities for scammers trying to steal your holiday cheer," said Attorney General Moody. "Be extra cautious while you shop and follow a few smart-shopping tips I am releasing for Floridians looking to finish their shopping list before Santa makes his rounds."
Here are some guidelines approved by officials that will help you to shop safely
- Use a credit card when shopping online. Using a credit card versus a debit card allows you to dispute a charge more easily.
- Know that credible businesses will not demand payment via gift card—this is always a scam
- Watch out when using cryptocurrency as the market can attract scammers.
- Check bank and credit card statements regularly to ensure there are no fraudulent charges or withdrawals.
- Never provide personal or financial information to anyone that you don't know personally.
- Create strong passwords to protect against identity theft, hackers and online fraud.
