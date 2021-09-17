Smoking wife, husband from Largo appear in court for roles on Jan. 6

Investigators say the couple said they didn't know it was wrong to be inside the Capitol.

LARGO, Fla. — A Largo husband and wife are facing federal charges for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 mayhem at the U.S. Capitol.

Sept. 15, an arrest warrant was executed for Thomas and Marilyn Fassell, the couple involved in the chaotic day inside the U.S. Capitol.

They drew attention from the FBI after agents say a tipster told them somebody named "Tom" was bragging about being there during the riots. "Tom" apparently showed people a cell phone photo of his wife smoking a cigarette inside the building, investigators said.

The tip came in on Jan. 12. By Jan. 22, the FBI was interviewing Thomas Fassell and his wife Marilyn in their front yard in Florida.

According to a criminal complaint, they told the FBI they had driven from Largo to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 5 with the intention of taking part in the protest on Jan. 6. But, as the day progressed, authorities say the pair found themselves marching into the Capitol, wandering through hallways and into offices.

Agents say the couple told them they didn't know it was illegal to be inside.

In a video, though, the FBI says Marilyn can be heard proclaiming: "We busted in the Capitol."

They spent about 40 minutes in the building, court documents say.

The FBI said there's probable cause to believe they illegally entered a restricted building and engaged in disorderly conduct.

Together, they're facing a handful of related charges including entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, two counts of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, two counts of disorderly conduct in a capitol building and two counts of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.