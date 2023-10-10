Man 'barricaded' in Downtown Jacksonville business safely in custody

Sources say a man went into a building near the EverBank building on Adams Street just before 6 p.m., "making threats." SWAT units were on scene for several hours.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was "barricaded" inside a Downtown Jacksonville building for almost exactly five and a half hours Tuesday night.

The man went inside a business in the 300 block of Adams Street just before 6 p.m., "making threats," according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

It was after hours for the business with only the cleaning crew inside, and the cleaning crew was able to evacuate.

Police said the man was rambling and it was difficult to tell if he was armed.

SWAT was on scene attempting to get the man to exit throughout the night.

Police were trying to "let him come out and not push the issue," Lt. Mike Senterfitt with JSO said. "The last thing we wanna do is hurt anyone or get one of our folks hurt."

While talking to the press at 11:30 p.m., Senterfitt received a radio message that officers had the suspect in custody.