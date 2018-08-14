Police are conducting a criminal investigation in the 103rd Street area in Jacksonville's Westside Monday night, according to a tweet from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police presence in the 103rd Street area is active criminal investigative. At this time, there will be no comment or stand up at the scene. Thank you. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 14, 2018

JSO has not revealed what crime officers are investigating, but officers are posted less than a mile from where a 7-year-old child was shot and killed by a stray bullet during a shootout.

First Coast News has sent a crew to the scene and we are working to see if both occurrences are connected. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

