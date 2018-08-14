Police are conducting a criminal investigation in the 103rd Street area in Jacksonville's Westside Monday night, according to a tweet from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO has not revealed what crime officers are investigating, but officers are posted less than a mile from where a 7-year-old child was shot and killed by a stray bullet during a shootout.
First Coast News has sent a crew to the scene and we are working to see if both occurrences are connected. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
© 2018 WTLV