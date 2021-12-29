Lake City police searching for man who robbed pharmacy at gunpoint

According to the LCPD, the robbery happened just before 1 p.m. at Baya Pharmacy West on US 90.

The Lake City Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon at a local pharmacy.

Police said a man wearing a tan shirt, black gloves, black cap and pink medical mask entered the pharmacy with a handgun. The suspect gathered the employees together then ordered one to open a cabinet, taking medicine from the cabinet before fleeing.

The man drove away west on US 90 in a late model Ford F-250.

No one was hurt during the robbery, according to police.