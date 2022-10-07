Lake City Police search for man allegedly connected to Circle K robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lake City police are searching for a suspect allegedly connected to a Circle K robbery, early on Friday morning.
Police arrived to 938 West Duval Avenue around 1:48 a.m. in response to a reported robbery. A tall heavy set man who was wearing a camouflage jacket and pants as well as a red mask covering the lower half of his face entered the Circle K to buy a drink, investigators said. He then approached the counter with his hand inside his jacket pocket, causing the clerk to feel he had a gun. The suspect demanded money and took off once the clerk complied.
Police said no one was hurt during the robbery.
If you have any information about the robbery, please call the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 to speak with an investigator. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at 386-754-7099.