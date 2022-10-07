Lake City Police search for man allegedly connected to Circle K robbery

Police arrived to 938 West Duval Avenue around 1:48 a.m. in response to a reported robbery. A tall heavy set man who was wearing a camouflage jacket and pants as well as a red mask covering the lower half of his face entered the Circle K to buy a drink, investigators said. He then approached the counter with his hand inside his jacket pocket, causing the clerk to feel he had a gun. The suspect demanded money and took off once the clerk complied.