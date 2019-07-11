A Lake City man faces animal cruelty charges after he allegedly stabbed his aunt's dog multiple times and killed it, according to the Lake City Police Department.

Police say they received a called from a woman living on NW Galloway Place on Nov. 1 in reference to a missing dog. When police arrived, the woman's nephew, Romond Bell, 20, returned home and was confronted about the missing dog.

Bell reportedly admitted to stabbing the dog and dumping its body in the woods. Officers discovered the dead dog with multiple stab wounds to its side. The dog was also nearly decapitated from its throat being cut, police say.

Prior to the officer's arrival, the woman's brother told her that he was taking her nephew to Meridian Behavioral Services because he suffered from schizophrenia, according to police.

Bell was arrested and transported to Columbia County Jail where he was charged with animal cruelty.